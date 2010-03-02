Deluxe Boxed version in 2” deep box, including;

40 page rules book

2mm thick bi-fold mounted board 16”x 23” A2 size map

Combat and Event tables mounted on thick card

Commander rating organisers for both players mounted on thick card

4 Punch board sheets containing all the playing pieces

8 dice

10 optional wooden pawns

In the wake of a great storm, in May 1798, Bonaparte leaves France heading for Egypt. By August 1801, the remnants of his exhausted army surrender to the British. Face his challenge of creating a French empire in the Middle East and re-write history; or defeat Bonaparte to ensure Britain’s allies retain control of this important gateway to the East.

This first game in the Limits of Glory series explores the impact of skill and luck on Napoleon Bonaparte’s invasion of Egypt. The game begins with Bonaparte’s army and accompanying Savants aboard the French combined fleets leaving Toulon, Genoa and Civitavecchia in 1798. Try to avoid the Royal Navy in the Mediterranean, then continue through all the conquest, exploration, hardships and disappointments of the campaign. Will it end with the final surrender of the remains of his army or will he succeed in creating an Eastern Empire?